Attention Morton Valley Water customers;

Please note that this burn-out will affect EVERY water system that purchases water from either Ranger or Eastland, including Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation. As always, our operator will be monitoring our system very closely! Additionally, she will also be conducting heavy flushing to draw the chlorine through our system.

Patricia Emery, Office Manager

Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation

PO Box 550

Eastland, Texas 76448-0550

(254)488-1403