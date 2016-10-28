Attention Morton Valley Water customers;
Fri, 10/28/2016 - 09:22 Eastland1
Please note that this burn-out will affect EVERY water system that purchases water from either Ranger or Eastland, including Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation. As always, our operator will be monitoring our system very closely! Additionally, she will also be conducting heavy flushing to draw the chlorine through our system.
From the City of Ranger: "The Eastland County Water Supply District (ECWSD) will conduct a Free-Chlorine Burn-Out of the Eastland-Ranger Water System for the next 30 days, beginning on Thursday, October 27, 2016. The burn-out will consist of changing our water disinfection from Chloramine to Free-Chlorine. Our Public Works staff will also be flushing water lines throughout the city during the burn-out period. Customers may notice a slight change in smell to a more chlorine smell, such as the odor you may notice around a swimming pool. This is a routine maintenance procedure and will have no harmful effects.
We will start this process tomorrow October 27, 2016. Any customers or facilities using sensitive water filtering systems, such as Hospital Labs, Dialysis Centers and Nursing Home facilities are advised to check your systems and make adjustments if necessary.
We will announce return to our normal treatment process in another Press Release once the Burn-out procedure is completed.
For further information on this or other City matters, please contact Ranger City Hall at 400 W Main St or 254-647-3522."
If you have any additional questions, please contact our Business Office.
Patricia Emery, Office Manager
Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation
PO Box 550
Eastland, Texas 76448-0550
(254)488-1403
Office Hours: TUE-WED-THU 10AM to 1PM