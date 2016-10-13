The Cisco Rotary Club is proud to announce their first annual BBQ Dinner to benefit the Cisco Goodfellows organization and the Cisco Rotary Club. On Friday Oct 21st before the homecoming game we will be serving a fantastic brisket dinner from 5:30 - 7 with beans, potato salad, and all of the trimmings. To go plates available. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 at the Cisco Development Corporation, First Financial, or here at MWCC. Half of the proceeds will go to the Christmas program for Cisco Goodfellows to provide toys and groceries for the less fortunate and the other half will help Rotary sponsor so many of the other non-profit programs here in Cisco that we support each year. Please come out and support these two wonderful organizations and enjoy a great meal before the homecoming game.