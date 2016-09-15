Big Dam Brisket Cook Off Sept. 16 & 17
Thu, 09/15/2016 - 11:06 Eastland1
The Cisco Chamber of Commerce and Bar T Building Structures are excited to host Cisco's first ever
Big Dam Brisket Cook Off this Saturday. With cooks starting on Friday, this will be a full 24 hour event at the Conrad Hilton Center, 309 Conrad Hilton Blvd.
Make sure to come out and listen to live music from Tim Turnbeaugh, Jordan Haynes,
Southern Starr, and the Matt Stapp Band. Judging will begin at 4 pm so make sure to get there
in time to hear who the Big Dam Brisket Champ will be!
The Chamber will start serving up brisket sandwiches at 5:30pm for only $7 a plate.
Come enjoy a great meal with some great music! Can't wait to see you there!
--
Brittney Smith
Cisco Chamber of Commerce
Executive Director
254-442-2537