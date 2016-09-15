Big Dam Brisket Cook Off Sept. 16 & 17

The Cisco Chamber of Commerce and Bar T Building Structures are excited to host Cisco's first ever

Big Dam Brisket Cook Off this Saturday. With cooks starting on Friday, this will be a full 24 hour event at the Conrad Hilton Center, 309 Conrad Hilton Blvd.

Make sure to come out and listen to live music from Tim Turnbeaugh, Jordan Haynes,

Southern Starr, and the Matt Stapp Band. Judging will begin at 4 pm so make sure to get there

in time to hear who the Big Dam Brisket Champ will be!