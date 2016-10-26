Coronation of King and Queen Lobo LXXXV

The eighty-fifth Coronation of King and Queen Lobo will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. in the Harrell Fine Arts Auditorium on Cisco College campus.

Following the crowning of the king and queen, members of the junior class will present a play entitled “Caught in Time” for the entertainment of the newly elected royalty.

The public is cordially invited to attend this spectacular event. Admission will be $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for students. Preschoolers will be admitted free of charge. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance through the high school office.