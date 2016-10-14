First Annual Senior Fall Ball October 26th

Announcing the First Annual

Senior Fall Ball

Sponsored by

Cisco Nursing and Rehabilitation

and

Encompass Home Health

and

Kindred Hospice

The theme will be the 1940's. There is no charge for you to attend. It is open to those who are 65 years old and older.

It will be held at the Cisco Hilton on October 26th from 11:00 a.m. To 1:00 p.m. A delicious meal will be served.

Mr. Tim Martin, chaplain for Kindred Hospice, will be the guest singer and will play the guitar.

There will be drawings, gift items, games including bingo, and more drawings!

So come and have a wonderful time and enjoy an entertaining lunch. We are looking forward to meeting you.

Please RSVP by calling Sharon Parsley at 254-631-7939 at Cisco Nursing and Rehabilitation. We need the head count!