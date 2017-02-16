Rep. Mike Lang Honors Fallen Officers

Austin, TX – Today, Texas State Representative Mike Lang filed HB 1785 relating to naming, upon completion, the new bridge on highway 6

between Moran and Cisco adjacent to Lake Cisco.

A portion of Highway 6 was destroyed after flooding occurred sweeping away a large portion of the road due to the lack of proper drainage.

TxDOT has already begun construction on a bridge that will help ease drainage if this type of severe flooding occurs again. TxDOT is set to

complete the bridge project and begin facilitating traffic in about two weeks.

After much consideration and communication with the citizens of the Eastland County area, Representative Lang has decided to dedicate

this new bridge to two fallen officers killed during the historic Santa Claus bank robbery of 1927. Police Chief G.E. "Bit" Bedford was shot

five times and passed away later that Christmas Day. Officer Carmichael died almost a month later on January 17 from injuries sustained

that tragic day. Senator Charles Perry will carry this legislation upon its passage in the House.

"For their heroic actions taken on that fateful Christmas Day by Bedford and Carmichael, I have decided to name this newly constructed

bridge in these men's honor. As a former law enforcement officer, I understand the toll that it takes on families of first responders and

cannot imagine what their families must have gone through," said Representative Lang.

Lang continued, "Upon completion, HB 1785 will name the newly constructed bridge the "Bedford-Carmichael" bridge after the courageous

men who gave their lives in the duty."

Representative Mike Lang currently serves as State Representative for District 60, serving on the House Committees on Criminal Jurisprudence

and Special Purpose Districts. Lang resides in Granbury with his loving wife, Katie.