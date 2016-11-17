Texas Water Development Board approves $500,000 to the City of Cisco (Eastland County) for a new water treatment plant

AUSTIN – (November 17, 2016) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution principal forgiveness in the amount of $500,000 from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to the City of Cisco (Eastland County). The City will use the assistance to finance a new water treatment plant to address an urgent need due to flooding.

The financial assistance from the Urgent Need reserve within the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund will allow the City to finance the planning and design of a new 2-million-gallon-per-day surface water treatment plant to replace the existing plant destroyed by flooding earlier this year.

