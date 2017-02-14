Eastland County Water Supply District To Hold Meeting

Eastland County Water Supply District will hold a meeting on Feb. 16, 2017 at 6:00 P.M., Filtration Plant - 802 FM 2461 S., Ranger, Texas.

Agenda:

A. Meeting Called to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer

C. Ranger College Update

D. Hibbs & Todd Update

E. Update from City Representatives

F. Comments from Board Members

G. The Board of Directors may Discuss or Take Action on any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Action necessary from Engineer Update

2. Action necessary from Comments from Board Members.

3. Discuss/Approve purchasing necessary safety equipment for the WTP

4. Approve update on Scada assessment and repairs

5. Discuss potential offers to buy untreated water from ECWSD

6. Review Monthly Financial Report for January 2017

7. Approve Minutes of the January 19, 2017 Meeting

8. Approve Accounts Payables

9. Approve Secretary’s Reimbursement of Monthly Expenses

10. Order Election for May 6, 2017 Expiring Director Terms

a. Ranger (Green & Adams)

b. Eastland (Jones & Griffin)

11. Consider Approving Resolutions for 2017 Election

12. Plant Update

13. Executive Session in Accordance with Government Code Section

* Discuss Long Term Contract with Severn Trent

551.074 (Personnel Matters), Code Section 551.072 (Deliberations about Real Property) and 551.0726 (Deliberation Regarding Contract Being Negotiated)

14. Reconvene in Open Session for Action from Executive Session

15. Adjourn