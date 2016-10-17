Notice of Meeting

Eastland County Water Supply District will be holding a meeting on Oct. 20, 2016, 6:00 P.M., at the Filtration Plant - 802 FM 2461 S., Ranger, Texas.

Meeting Agenda:

A. Meeting Called to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer

C. Hibbs & Todd Update

D. Update from City Representatives

E. Comments from Board Members

F. The Board of Directors may Discuss or Take Action on any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Action Necessary from Engineer Report

2. Discussion / Consideration with possible action “ECWSD Contract F WTP Improvements.”

3. Discuss / Approve a plan for soliciting bids for new boat docks

4. Discuss / Approve opening a Employer’s Simple IRA through Edward Jones

5. Discuss / Approve Renewal of CD #300015607 at Gordon

6. Discuss / Approve Auditor for 2016 Audit

7. Discuss / Approve Monthly Financial Report

8. Discuss / Approve Minutes of the Sept. 15, 2016 Meeting

9. Discuss / Approve Accounts Payables

10. Discuss / Approve Secretary’s Reimbursement of Monthly Expenses

11. Superintendent’s Update

12. Executive Session in Accordance with Government code Section 551.074 (Personal Matters), Code Section 551.072 (Deliberations about Real Property) and 551.0726 (Deliberation Regarding contract Being Negotiated)

13. Reconvene in Open Session for Action from Executive Session

G. Adjourn

10-17-2016

Carrie Goodman, Secretary