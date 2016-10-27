FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 16, 2016

FOR MORE INFORMATION

CONTACT: Ron Duncan, City Manager 254-629-8321

THE EASTLAND COUNTY WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT WILL CONDUCT A FREE-CHLORINE BURN-OUT FOR THE EASTLAND – RANGER WATER SYSTEM

The Eastland County Water Supply District (ECWSD) will conduct a Free-Chlorine Burn-Out of the Eastland-Ranger Water System for the next 30 days, beginning on Thursday, October 27, 2016. The burn-out will consist of changing our water disinfection from Chloramine to Free-Chlorine. Our Public Works staff will also be flushing water lines throughout the city during the burn-out period. Customers may notice a slight change in smell to a more chlorine smell, such as the odor you may notice around a swimming pool. This is a routine maintenance procedure and will have no harmful effects.

We will start this process tomorrow October 27, 2016. Any customers or facilities using sensitive water filtering systems, such as Hospital Labs, Dialysis Centers and Nursing Home facilities are advised to check your systems and make adjustments if necessary.

We will announce return to our normal treatment process in another Press Release once the Burn-out procedure is completed.

For further information on this or other City matters, please contact Eastland City Hall at 113 E. Commerce or 254-629-8321.