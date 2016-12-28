Eastland Police Department receives $6,000.00.

Police Chief David Hullum and TxDOT Public Information Officer Andrew Carlson hold checks representing $3,000 awarded to the Eastland Police Department Wednesday morning by TxDOT.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s Brownwood District presented the award at the police station located at 416 S. Seaman St. in Eastland.

Eastland PD was one of 10 law enforcement agencies in Texas that were chosen at random for the $3,000 awards. Each agency participated in safety campaigns throughout the Memorial Day and Labor Day periods, focusing on issues such as seat belt use and DWI enforcement. TODAY photo by Jason Walston