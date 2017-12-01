99 YEAR SENTENCE FOR MURDERER Donald Davis

A conviction of Donald Blaine Davis of Ranger for the offense of Murder, came with the maximum sentence of 99 years and a fine of $7,500.00

from an Eastland County jury.

This past week, in the 91st District Court, with Judge Steven R. Herod presiding, the 53 year old defendant was on trial for the murder of

Bobby Glenn Blair, 44, also of Ranger.

Jurors deliberated regarding guilt/innocence for approximately 30 minutes before returning with the guilty verdict.

During closing arguments to the jury on the issue of punishment, Criminal District Attorney Russ Thomason summarized the testimony of each

the witnesses reminding the jury that despite the defendant’s claims, there was no evidence of self-defense, no evidence of a prior protective/restraining order,

no evidence of a criminal trespass notice, no evidence of multiple requests from the police for help from the defendant, and of the many conflicting statements

given by the defendant and his girlfriend.

During closing arguments for the punishment phase, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Sarah Adams questioned how a number could be placed on a victim’s life,

describing the victim and discussing the emotional damages to his mother, brothers, children, grandchildren and dear friends. Adams strongly urged the jury to send

a message by sentencing the defendant with the maximum punishment allowed by law.

Thomason remarked, “In my fourteen plus years of public service in Eastland County as District Attorney, I have experienced many excellent citizen jurors who

have stepped up to protect this community with bold sentences. The 12 citizens who were on this jury could not have made a more emphatic statement of this

community’s intolerance for such a horrific crime. I am, and this community should also be extremely proud of these 12 citizens who served us well.” “I am equally

proud of the thorough and caring investigation that was conducted by Texas Ranger Morrow and the other outstanding officers of this county.” “I’m also grateful to

Chief Darrell Fox and the first responders from the Ranger Fire Department.”