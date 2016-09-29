Authorities Looking For Vance Gwinn & Debra Gwinn

Vance Ray Gwinn, 58 years old white male and wife Debra Joy Gwinn

of Eastland County are wanted by local authorities.

Last Friday Gwinn pled guilty in an Eastland County court to

Organized Criminal Activities and aggravated assault. He was released

till sentencing this Friday October 1, 2016 with an ankle bracelet

confining him to his home. The ankle bracelet was cut and removed

this morning causing the alarm to go off.

When authorities arrived at the home Gwinn and his wife were

both gone.

At this time authorities do not know what they are driving or if they are

with anybody else according to local D.A. Russ Thomason.

If you have any information please contact

Eastland County Sheriff Department.