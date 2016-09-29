Authorities Looking For Vance Gwinn & Debra Gwinn
Thu, 09/29/2016 - 14:39 Eastland1
Authorities Looking For Vance & Debra Gwinn
Vance Ray Gwinn, 58 years old white male and wife Debra Joy Gwinn
of Eastland County are wanted by local authorities.
Last Friday Gwinn pled guilty in an Eastland County court to
Organized Criminal Activities and aggravated assault. He was released
till sentencing this Friday October 1, 2016 with an ankle bracelet
confining him to his home. The ankle bracelet was cut and removed
this morning causing the alarm to go off.
When authorities arrived at the home Gwinn and his wife were
both gone.
At this time authorities do not know what they are driving or if they are
with anybody else according to local D.A. Russ Thomason.
If you have any information please contact
Eastland County Sheriff Department.