City of Eastland Boil Water Rescind Notice

On November 30, 2016, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the CITY OF EASTLAND to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN)

to inform our customers that due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.

Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided

TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 3:10 P. M. DECEMBER 2, 2016.

If you have questions, contact Ron Duncan, Eastland City Manager at 254-629-8321.