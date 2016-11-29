City of Eastland URGENT NOTICE! MAJOR WATER LEAK TO CAUSE OUTAGES, SEVERE CONSERVATION







URGENT NOTICE!

MAJOR WATER LEAK TO CAUSE OUTAGES, SEVERE CONSERVATION



A leak in the main water supply line to the City of Eastland has prompted for the

call of a MANDATORY curtailment of ANY & ALL NON-ESSENTIAL WATER USEAGE.

Water customers along East Main Street from about the 1,000 block east may be without

water during the entire time. According to Eastland Public Works it may take one to

two days to make the necessary repairs.



During this time the only water the City will have will be what is currently

in the tank at Park Hill.







For further information on this or other City matters, please contact