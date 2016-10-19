City Okays $101,000 for Tourism Solicitations Gives Budget Second Reading
Wed, 10/19/2016 - 16:38 News Staff
With no discussion on the topic, Eastland City Commissioners approved City checks to assist and encourage visitors and tourism. Chamber of Commerce: $24,000. Community Foundation:$30,000. Fine Arts Association: $47,000. In the 40-minute meeting, the ERCOT membership application and agreement for 2017 was approved. This is an organization to which dues are paid for assistance in helping control utility costs.