DPS Statement on Potential Terror Threat in Texas

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today issued the following statement

regarding a potential terror threat in Texas:

“While we do not typically discuss security issues, we can say that DPS is constantly in

touch with fellow law enforcement and intelligence officials, including our Joint Terrorism

Task Force partners. DPS is continually monitoring events involving potential public safety

impacts across the state and nation. We can also assure Texans that we adjust our level of

vigilance to meet any potential or emerging threats, and will also adjust our security

measures as threats warrant.

“As always, every citizen has an important role to play in helping to thwart illicit activity,

and we encourage Texans to remain vigilant. If anyone observes any suspicious activity,

they are urged to contact their local authorities or report it through Texas’ iWatch program

at www.iwatchtx.org or by calling 1-844-643-2251.”

