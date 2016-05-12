EASTLAND COUNTY WATER SUPPLY CHLORINE FREE BURNOUT TO END

The Eastland County Water Supply District (ECWSD), under direction of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ),

has conducted a Free-Chlorine Burn-Out of the Eastland-Ranger Water System since October 27. The burn-out consisted of

changing the water disinfection from Chloramine to Free-Chlorine.

Effective Tuesday, December 6, 2016 the system will revert back to the normal Chloramine disinfection process.

For further information on this or other City matters, please contact Eastland City Hall at 113 E. Commerce or 254-629-8321.