EASTLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT

PRESS RELEASE

On 10/01/2016, Eastland Police Officer Laramie Stone initiated a traffic stop on East Main Street on a Chevrolet Silverado for a defective brake lamp.

Cisco Police Officer Les Trammell backed up Officer Stone on the traffic stop. Officer Stone detected the smell of burnt marihuana coming from

the interior of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Benjamin Salazar from Aurora, Illinois and was asked to step from the vehicle.

The passenger was identified as Richard Mendoza from Dallas, Texas and was also asked to step from the vehicle. As Mendoza stepped from the vehicle

a firearm fell onto the pavement and Mendoza reportedly began bringing an additional firearm in his left hand upwards towards Officer Trammell.

A scuffle ensued and Mendoza dropped the firearm and attempted to escape. Mendoza was subsequently subdued. It was later determined that one

of the firearms was stolen out of Lubbock County. A search was conducted of the vehicle and approximately 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine

was found inside the vehicle. Half of the suspected methamphetamine was individually packaged for sale. Also found was a small amount of marihuana.

Mendoza and Salazar were both charged with the following: Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1 over 4 grams, Possession

of Dangerous Drugs and Possession of Marihuana less than 2 ounces. Mendoza was additionally charged with Aggravated Assault of Public Servant,

Unlawful Possession of a firearm by a felon, Theft of Firearm and Evading Arrest. Eastland Police Officer James Yielding also assisted in the investigation.