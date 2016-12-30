Home

EC Commissioners Court Special Meeting Tues., Jan. 3rd, 2017

Special Meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3rd

NOTICE OF MEETING 

 

   Notice is hereby given that Eastland County Commissioner’s Court will meet in a Special Meeting on January 03, 2017 9:00 AM in the

11th Court of Appeals Courtroom, Eastland Texas, to consider the following agenda items: 

 

   1. Oath of office swearing ceremony for newly-elected officials 

 

   Posted by order of Eastland County Commissioner’s Court 

 

   Any of the above and foregoing agenda items, which require action, may be acted upon by the Commissioner’s Court 

 

   

