FBC Visit To The Manger

Visit To The Manger

It is that time a year again! FBC will host the third annual Visit to the Manger beginning next

Monday, December 12 located in the FBC gym.

This is a great time of cross-denominational fellowship for Eastland county.

Beginning Monday, we will have a free lunch for you and your friends, family, and coworkers

to come and eat, fellowship, and hear from different pastors from around the area.

Pastor Darrel Phillips will kick us off on Monday as we celebrate the hope we have in the

Christmas story.

It’s a wonderful time to be a part of the celebration and hope we have through Jesus Christ

and we would love to see you next Monday through Friday!

A free lunch is provided starting at 11:45am and we will have you out by 12:45pm in time

to get back to work.