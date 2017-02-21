MAJOR ENHANCEMENT TO EASTLAND’S AIRPORT GOES LIVE

A new high technology state-of-the-art “Automated Weather Observation Station” (AWOS) at the Eastland Municipal Airport

is now live and broadcasting real-time local weather information every minute of every day year round. Getting AWOS up and

broadcasting has been a collaborative effort by the Eastland Economic Development Corporation, the Eastland Industrial Foundation,

and the City of Eastland in conjunction with TxDOT Aviation Department and the Federal Aviation Administration. From the new $1.5 million

“Troy Taylor” terminal and resurfaced runway to the brand new $100,000 city hangar facility, AWOS is the latest service addition to enhance

the aviation experience and comfort of local, area and cross country pilots.

AWOS Project Manager and Airport Engineer with Enprotec/Hibbs & Todd of Abilene, Weldon Scrivner, said “Bringing this AWOS Station to

Eastland has been a 14-month collaborative effort. When something was needed locally from land acquisition to electric service or anything else,

it was accomplished quickly and decisively. Now pilots who fly into or out of Eastland can obtain up to the minute and accurate critical

weather information they need in order to plan for a safe flight.”

