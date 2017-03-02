Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation Board of Directors MEMBERS OPEN HEARING MEETING
will hold a MEMBERS OPEN HEARING MEETING
THURSDAY - February 9, 2017 at 6pm*
Harmony Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
(126 CR 334 in Morton Valley)
No motions may be accepted or action taken on issues brought up at the meeting from the floor. All action items must have been included
on the posted agenda. Members can request that items be placed on the agenda for future REGULAR MONTHLY meetings of the
Board of Directors. This limitation is required by the public notice requirements of the Texas Open Meetings Act and is NOT an attempt to
limit any member's access to address an issue to the Board of Directors or the membership.
Agenda
Call to order
Open Forum for Questions and Answers
MVWSC members Open Hearing ~ Board will present information regarding USDA loan/grant funding for
improvements to MVWSC system. Project will consist of existing water line replacements, rehabilitation to the
existing pump station near Ranger, TX including a new ground storage tank and a new pump station near the
elevated storage tank in Morton Valley.
Action/Approval to meet conditions set forth in "Letter of Intent to meet Conditions" for funding of
USDA Rural Development for Morton Valley water system improvements.
Adjournment
*Regular Monthly Meeting to be held immediately afterwards…