Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation Board of Directors MEMBERS OPEN HEARING MEETING

Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation Board of Directors

will hold a MEMBERS OPEN HEARING MEETING

THURSDAY - February 9, 2017 at 6pm*

Harmony Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

(126 CR 334 in Morton Valley)

No motions may be accepted or action taken on issues brought up at the meeting from the floor. All action items must have been included

on the posted agenda. Members can request that items be placed on the agenda for future REGULAR MONTHLY meetings of the

Board of Directors. This limitation is required by the public notice requirements of the Texas Open Meetings Act and is NOT an attempt to

limit any member's access to address an issue to the Board of Directors or the membership.

Agenda

Call to order

Open Forum for Questions and Answers

MVWSC members Open Hearing ~ Board will present information regarding USDA loan/grant funding for

improvements to MVWSC system. Project will consist of existing water line replacements, rehabilitation to the

existing pump station near Ranger, TX including a new ground storage tank and a new pump station near the

elevated storage tank in Morton Valley.

Action/Approval to meet conditions set forth in "Letter of Intent to meet Conditions" for funding of

USDA Rural Development for Morton Valley water system improvements.

Adjournment