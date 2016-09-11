Public Invited To Join Rep. Keffer Appreciation

Brownwood

Friday, 11-18

Noon Lunch

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s November luncheon will feature Jim Keffer, Texas House of Representatives

Dist. 60, as the guest speaker.

Keffer will give a preview of the next legislative session and have a look back at his career in the Texas House of

Representatives for the past 20 years.

In 1997, he became the first Republican to ever represent District 60. And has won overwhelming re-elections ever since.

Jim currently serves as Chairman of the Texas House Committee on Natural Resources. He also serves on the Energy

Resources Committee, Redistricting Committee and Texas House Republican Caucus.

A legislative leader in past sessions, Keffer has previously served as chairman of other House committees including:

Ways and Means, Economic Development, and the Select Committee on Property Tax Relief.

Jim has received numerous awards including: the Texas Alliance for Life’s “Courageous Defense of Life Award”, the

Texas Association of Business’ “Champion of Free Enterprise Award”, the Republican Party of Texas Chairman’s Circle

Award, the Texas Medical Association’s “Texas Medicine’s Best Legislator Award”, the Texas Industrial Vocational Association’s

“Outstanding Leader Award”, the “Champion Award” from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas Foundation, the

Family and Consumer Sciences Teachers Association of Texas’ “Golden Flame Award”, the Texas Academy of Family Physician’s

“Patient Advocacy Award” and he was recognized as a “Star for Rural Texas” by Texas Farm Bureau. Additionally, he has been

named one of the best members of the legislature by Texas Monthly, Capitol Inside, and the legislative news service Gallery Watch.

Details: 11:30 AM-1 PM CST

Brownwood Country Club

Contact: Jennifer Barberie 325-646-9535

Email: membership@brownwoodchamber.org

Friday, Nov. 18th

buffet lunch opens at 11:30 AM

Program begins at noon.

Fees/Admission: $14 buffet lunch payable to the Brownwood Country Club at the door.