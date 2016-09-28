Ripfest, free showing of "Hillary's America" at Majestic this Saturday

Saturday is fast approaching. Our TEA PARTY will not have a booth this year at the RIPFEST. Just not enough time and help to

get involved. However the TEA PARTY is sponsoring the showing of the movie “HILLARY’S AMERICA”, on Saturday. There may

be an early preview showing before Saturday, but we’re not sure of this at this time.

The movie will show at 2pm. Since we did not have a meeting to distribute the promotional posters, we asked the

SALT AND LIGHT group to help get out the word early. THANKS TO THEM. We did an additional printing of posters

and handouts to be distributed on Saturday.

We have 500 hand out fliers to pass out around the square Saturday morning and up to show time. The place to pick

up the fliers will be the EASTLAND COUNTY MUSEUM on the Southeast corner of the square. Pick up as many as

you think you can pass out before 2pm. We need at least 10 to 20 people passing out 25 to 50 fliers each. We also need

about 4 persons to help at the MAJESTIC from 1:30pm to movie closing.

See you Saturday and thanks for your help.