STATE HIGHWAY 112 TO BE CLOSED AT UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD IN EASTLAND FOR EMERGENCY RAIL REPAIRS
Eastland
Closure scheduled from 1 a.m. – 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16
Nov. 15, 2016
are scheduled to close the rail crossing at SH 112
(N. Seaman St.) in Eastland between approximately
1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to perform
critical rail repairs.
Through traffic will need to detour to FM 3101
(N. College Ave.) to cross the railroad tracks
during this time period. Motorists should allow
extra time to reach their destinations due to the detour.
For news media inquiries, contact
Andrew.Carlson@TxDOT.gov or (325) 643-0413.
