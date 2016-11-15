Home

STATE HIGHWAY 112 TO BE CLOSED AT UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD IN EASTLAND FOR EMERGENCY RAIL REPAIRS

Tue, 11/15/2016 - 15:30
Closure scheduled from 1 a.m. – 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 Nov. 15, 2016
 

EASTLAND – Contractors for Union Pacific Railroad

are scheduled to close the rail crossing at SH 112

(N. Seaman St.) in Eastland between approximately

1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to perform

critical rail repairs.

Through traffic will need to detour to FM 3101

(N. College Ave.) to cross the railroad tracks

during this time period. Motorists should allow

extra time to reach their destinations due to the detour.

 

For news media inquiries, contact 

Andrew.Carlson@TxDOT.gov or (325) 643-0413.

 

 

 

 

