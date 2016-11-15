STATE HIGHWAY 112 TO BE CLOSED AT UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD IN EASTLAND FOR EMERGENCY RAIL REPAIRS Closure scheduled from 1 a.m. – 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 Nov. 15, 2016



EASTLAND – Contractors for Union Pacific Railroad are scheduled to close the rail crossing at SH 112 (N. Seaman St.) in Eastland between approximately 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to perform critical rail repairs. Through traffic will need to detour to FM 3101 (N. College Ave.) to cross the railroad tracks during this time period. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destinations due to the detour. For news media inquiries, contact Andrew.Carlson@TxDOT.gov or (325) 643-0413.