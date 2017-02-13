TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST FOR LARGE QUANTITY OF METHAMPHETAMINE

From Eastland Police Department

On Saturday February 11th 2017 Officer Justin Harris along with Sgt. Scot McDade with the Eastland Police Department

conducted a routine traffic stop for speeding. Officer Harris approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver.

Officer Harris obtained the drivers information and returned to his patrol unit to conduct a routine records check.

Sgt. McDade asked the driver to exit the vehicle and step to the rear to speak with officers. Sgt. McDade conducted a pat down

of the driver for weapons for officer safety. During the pat down McDade felt what he believed to be a large bag possibly

containing narcotics. Sgt. McDade asked the driver what he had in his pants and advised the driver to place his hands on the car.

The driver then attempted to flee. Sgt. McDade grabbed the driver and a brief struggle ensued with the driver managing to pull away.

Sgt. McDade and Officer Harris pursued the driver on foot and after a brief chase the driver was taken into custody.

The driver identified as Corey Benjamin Keith age 40 of Deleon, was placed under arrest for Evading Arrest or Detention.

A search of Mr. Keith person subsequent to arrest revealed a cloth bag containing several zip lock bags containing a crystal like substance.

The crystal like substance was field tested and weighed. The result of the field test was positive for methamphetamine.

The weight of the methamphetamine was approximately 104 grams with an estimated street value of $10,400.

Keith was booked into the Eastland County Jail on the following charges:

Evading Arrest or Detention with Previous Conviction a State Jail Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 >4 grams <200 grams a 2nd Degree Felony

Tampering with Evidence a 3rd Degree Felony.