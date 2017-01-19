Home

Gorman City Commission will be hold a regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, 6:00 PM at 106 S. Fisher in the Gorman Housing Authority.

Agenda:

1.     Opening Prayer, Followed by Pledge of Allegiance and Texas Pledge, Attendance

 

2.     Call the Meeting to Order

AGENDA ITEMS FOR CONSIDERATION AND DISCUSSION OF POSSIBLE ACTION:

 

 

3.     Approve the Minutes of the Previous Meeting

 

4.     Approve the Bills for Payment

 

5.     Reports for 1st Meeting, Requests, or Approvals of and From Department Heads: 

 

6.     Citizens Forum and In Put Maximum time 5 minutes approximately

 

7.     Discuss and Consider the Construction of the Gorman Community Center

 

8.     Attendance of Commissioners at City Commission Meetings

 

9.     Personnel Police Department:  Consider Applications for New Patrol Officer

 

10.  Complaint Filed with State Auditor Office

 

Posted by order of the Gorman City Commission on January 16, 2016.

 

