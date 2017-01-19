Gorman City Commission will be hold a regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, 6:00 PM at 106 S. Fisher in the Gorman Housing Authority.

Agenda:

1. Opening Prayer, Followed by Pledge of Allegiance and Texas Pledge, Attendance

2. Call the Meeting to Order

AGENDA ITEMS FOR CONSIDERATION AND DISCUSSION OF POSSIBLE ACTION:

3. Approve the Minutes of the Previous Meeting

4. Approve the Bills for Payment

5. Reports for 1st Meeting, Requests, or Approvals of and From Department Heads:

6. Citizens Forum and In Put Maximum time 5 minutes approximately

7. Discuss and Consider the Construction of the Gorman Community Center

8. Attendance of Commissioners at City Commission Meetings

9. Personnel Police Department: Consider Applications for New Patrol Officer

10. Complaint Filed with State Auditor Office

Posted by order of the Gorman City Commission on January 16, 2016.