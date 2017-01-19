Gorman City Commission will be hold a regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, 6:00 PM at 106 S. Fisher in the Gorman Housing Authority.
Gorman City Commission will be hold a regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, 6:00 PM at 106 S. Fisher in the Gorman Housing Authority.
Agenda:
1. Opening Prayer, Followed by Pledge of Allegiance and Texas Pledge, Attendance
2. Call the Meeting to Order
AGENDA ITEMS FOR CONSIDERATION AND DISCUSSION OF POSSIBLE ACTION:
3. Approve the Minutes of the Previous Meeting
4. Approve the Bills for Payment
5. Reports for 1st Meeting, Requests, or Approvals of and From Department Heads:
6. Citizens Forum and In Put Maximum time 5 minutes approximately
7. Discuss and Consider the Construction of the Gorman Community Center
8. Attendance of Commissioners at City Commission Meetings
9. Personnel Police Department: Consider Applications for New Patrol Officer
10. Complaint Filed with State Auditor Office
Posted by order of the Gorman City Commission on January 16, 2016.