Wed, 11/02/2016
By Susan Walker, Principal
 
Maxfield Elementary School in Gorman ISD will be hosting its first Come Read with Me evening for 2016 -2017 on November 9, 2016 from 4:00 – 6:00. This will be a come a go event designed to instill a love of reading in the elementary students. Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, etc… are encouraged to bring a student and spend one-on-one time reading with him/her. PALS, Student Council members, and NHS high school students have been invited to participate in this worthwhile event and will be available to read with students throughout the evening.
 

