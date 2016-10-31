Believers In Bleachers Nov. 2nd in Gorman
Believers In Bleachers
BELIEVERS IN THE BLEACHERS
Not Just For Kids!!!!
Believers in the Bleachers is a movement where students and their communities gather on the athletic field
to share and challenge each other to apply Biblical principles as their “game plan for life.”
This year Clint Oakley (Principal Oakley’s husband) will be speaking and singing. We would like to extend
an invitation to surrounding communities and school districts. Plan on coming out Wednesday night,
November 2nd at 7:00pm to the Gorman Football Field and bring your family, church groups and your friends!