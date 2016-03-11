BELIEVERS IN THE BLEACHERS - RESCHEDULED DUE TO RAIN

Not Just For Kids!!!!

Believers in the Bleachers is a movement where students and their communities gather on the athletic field to share

and challenge each other to apply Biblical principles as their “game plan for life.” This year Clint Oakley will be the

main speaker along with some Gorman students. There will be a Praise and Worship band and a concession stand.

Admission is free and all proceeds from the concession stand go to benefit Gorman FCA. We would like to extend

an invitation to surrounding communities and school districts. Plan on coming out Wednesday night,

November 9th at 7:00pm to the Gorman Football Field and bring your family, church groups and your friends!