Home

Desdemona Activity Center Sewing Circle to Meet in January 2017

Wed, 12/21/2016 - 15:05 News Staff
Shown entering the Desdemona Activity Center in November is (L): Vicki Perry of Gorman and (R): Charlotte Johnson of Desdemona. Crafting, Quilting, Crocheting and Sewing are featured attractions at the monthly meeting. All are encouraged to attend to participate and visit.
 
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/

Eastland County Today

215 S. Seaman St. Eastland, Texas 76448 (254) 629-1707