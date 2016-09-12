Gorman ISD Agenda For Monday, Dec. 12th

DECEMBER 12, 2016

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING OF THE GORMAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Board of Trustees of the Gorman Independent School District will hold a meeting at 6:45 pm on Monday, December 12, 2016 in the

Administrative Board Room of Gorman ISD, Gorman, TX 76454. At that meeting, the Board may deliberate or act on any of the subjects

listed on the following agenda. The President may change the order of items listed below for the convenience of the board. The Board may

enter closed meeting to seek the advice and counsel of its attorney at any time during the meeting under the authority of Tex. Gov’t Code §551.071

regarding any item listed on the agenda of this meeting or in order for the attorney to provide legal assistance or advice to the Board.

1) Establish Quorum and Call to Order 2) Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance 3) Open Forum – All persons who address the board at this time must complete a registration form before the meeting begins. 4) Consider for approval the 2015-2016 annual school audit – presentation of audit by Burl Lowery 5) Consent Agenda – Action Items 1. Considerforapprovaloftheminutesofthepreviousmeeting(s) 2. Consider for approval the payments of the bills

3. Consider for approval the payment of the current month’s payroll 4. Consider for approval amendment to the budget (if necessary) 6) Board Information Items

1. Elementary Principal’s Report – Ms. Susan Walker Enrollment & Attendance Campus happenings PTO report if any 2. SecondaryPrincipal’sReport–Ms.VanessaOakley Enrollment & Attendance Athletic report Campus happenings AthleticBoosterClubreportifany 3. Superintendent’s Report – Mr. Lloyd Treadwell Cash balances Tax Office reports Budget status Districthappenings Credit card statements 4. President’s Report – Eldon Straw

a. Board members total training hours for 2016

7) Discuss and consider for approval the process and instrument that will be used to evaluate the Superintendent 8) Discuss and consider moving 227 day employees to a 226 day calendar. 9) Discuss and adopt a resolution calling on the Texas Legislature to remove the unfair penalty for small schools with less than 300 square miles.

10)Consider personnel needs of the district and take action if necessary (Gov’t Code § 551.074) 11) Adjourn