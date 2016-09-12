Gorman ISD Agenda For Monday, Dec. 12th
DECEMBER 12, 2016
NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING OF THE GORMAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Board of Trustees of the Gorman Independent School District will hold a meeting at 6:45 pm on Monday, December 12, 2016 in the
Administrative Board Room of Gorman ISD, Gorman, TX 76454. At that meeting, the Board may deliberate or act on any of the subjects
listed on the following agenda. The President may change the order of items listed below for the convenience of the board. The Board may
enter closed meeting to seek the advice and counsel of its attorney at any time during the meeting under the authority of Tex. Gov’t Code §551.071
regarding any item listed on the agenda of this meeting or in order for the attorney to provide legal assistance or advice to the Board.
-
1) Establish Quorum and Call to Order
-
2) Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
-
3) Open Forum – All persons who address the board at this time must complete a registration form
before the meeting begins.
-
4) Consider for approval the 2015-2016 annual school audit – presentation of audit by Burl Lowery
-
5) Consent Agenda – Action Items
1. Considerforapprovaloftheminutesofthepreviousmeeting(s) 2. Consider for approval the payments of the bills
3. Consider for approval the payment of the current month’s payroll 4. Consider for approval amendment to the budget (if necessary)
-
6) Board Information Items
1. Elementary Principal’s Report – Ms. Susan Walker
-
Enrollment & Attendance
-
Campus happenings
-
PTO report if any
2. SecondaryPrincipal’sReport–Ms.VanessaOakley
-
Enrollment & Attendance
-
Athletic report
-
Campus happenings
-
AthleticBoosterClubreportifany
3. Superintendent’s Report – Mr. Lloyd Treadwell
-
Cash balances
-
Tax Office reports
-
Budget status
-
Districthappenings
-
Credit card statements
4. President’s Report – Eldon Straw
-
a. Board members total training hours for 2016
-
7) Discuss and consider for approval the process and instrument that will be used to evaluate the Superintendent
-
8) Discuss and consider moving 227 day employees to a 226 day calendar.
-
9) Discuss and adopt a resolution calling on the Texas Legislature to remove the unfair penalty for
small schools with less than 300 square miles.
10)Consider personnel needs of the district and take action if necessary (Gov’t Code § 551.074) 11) Adjourn
In accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act (Subchapters D and E of Ch. 551, Tex. Gov’t Code), the board may enter closed meeting to
deliberate any subject authorized by Subchapter D that is listed on the agenda for this meeting. Any final action, decision, or vote on a subject
deliberated in closed meeting will be taken in an open meeting held in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act.
This notice was posted at 3:30 pm on this 9th day of December, 2016.
GISD - Superintendent