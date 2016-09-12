NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE GORMAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Monday, Dec. 12th

DECEMBER 12, 2016

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE GORMAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Board of Trustees of the Gorman Independent School District will hold a Public Hearing at 6:15 pm on Monday, December 12, 2016

in the Administrative Board Room of Gorman ISD, Gorman, TX 76454. At that meeting, the Board may deliberate or act on any of the

subjects listed on the following agenda. The President may change the order of items listed below for the convenience of the board.

The Board may enter closed meeting to seek the advice and counsel of its attorney at any time during the meeting under the authority of

Tex. Gov’t Code §551.071 regarding any item listed on the agenda of this meeting or in order for the attorney to provide legal

assistance or advice to the Board.

1) Establish Quorum and Call to Order

2) Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

3) Public Hearing to discuss the 2014-2015 GISD School FIRST report and 2015-2016 TAPR report 4) Adjourn

In accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act (Subchapters D and E of Ch. 551, Tex. Gov’t Code), the board may enter closed meeting

to deliberate any subject authorized by Subchapter D that is listed on the agenda for this meeting. Any final action, decision, or vote on a

subject deliberated in closed meeting will be taken in an open meeting held in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act.

This notice was posted at 3:30 pm on this 9th day of December, 2016.

_________________________________ GISD - Superintendent