The ribbon is cut - Blackwell Park is officially open!

The long awaited and diligently worked for Grand Opening of Blackwell Park was held on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29 in downtown Gorman. Tommy Clark gave the opening words of welcome to everyone attending and congratulated Kayce Dodd and Mayra Ramirez for completing the ZJs project, which made the opening of the park possible. Kayce and Mayra received 2nd prize in the 2016 Texas Midwest Leadership Scholarship presentation for their project.