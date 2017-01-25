Collins - Newby
Wed, 01/25/2017 - 15:50 News Staff
Wesley and Tammy Collins of Olden are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Savanna, to Chris Newby, son of Miles and Cheryl Tindle of Tuscola, TX.
Savanna is a 2011 graduate of Eastland High School and a 2013 graduate of Cisco Junior College, in Cisco. Savanna works at Greer’s Western Store in Eastland.
Chris is a 2006 graduate of Permian High School. Chris works at the Rockhouse Company in Stephenville.
Chris and Savanna will be married on January 28, 2017. The couple will live in Dublin, Texas.
