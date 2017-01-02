Eastland County Retired Teachers Meeting
Wed, 02/01/2017 - 15:55 News Staff
Eastland County Retired Teachers donated over 250 books to Siebert Elementary School in Eastland Texas in January. 2nd Vice-president Raymond Painter and President Ruth Stewart delivered the books to Principal Scott Allan and Assistant Principal Shelly Rinehart. Each year Eastland County Teachers donate books to a school district in Eastland County. The books are collected throughout the year.
