Eastland Santa Letters
Wed, 12/21/2016 - 15:23 News Staff
Mrs. Robinson’s First Grade Class Siebert Elementary
Dear Santa,
How did you become Santa? Does Santa have a brother? I want a hatchimal, 3 elves and makup. Thank you for Christmas.
Love,
Remi Ray
Dear Santa,
Ho! Ho! Ho! You are a holly, jolly soul. I want a hoverbard, a rimote control car and an elf on a shelf. I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a very Merry Christmas!
Love,
Jaiden Taylor
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/