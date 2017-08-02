Jim Logan To Be At Salt and Light Meeting Feb. 11

Salt & Light Ministries will be hosting an "Intro to the United States Constitution". The instructor will be Jim Logan, Granbury Tea Party president. Saturday, February 11, from 10am to noon, in the back of River of Life church, 1247 E. Main, Eastland. For $15 you get a pocket copy of US Constitution, course workbook, flash drive with supplemental material.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/