Mike Lang Guest Speaker At Salt and Light Meeting October 17th
Wed, 10/12/2016 - 16:54 News Staff
Salt & Light Ministry meets monthly on the third Monday. We stand for Biblical principles, we are trying to show that there is so much more to do than just vote. All conservative Christians need to vote... & vote based on Biblical principles. We need to be praying for candidates, as you know it is easy to be led astray in our own personal lives, the more you are in spot light the temptations get harder.