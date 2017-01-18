Olden Monthly Musical Is Friday, January 20th
Wed, 01/18/2017 - 15:59 News Staff
The Olden Community Center will hold its regular hot country meal and fine classic music that many of us grew up listening to. We invite you to come out to Olden on January 20th and spend an enjoyable evening of fine food and great music. Admission is free and the meal is $6.00. The meal starts at 5 p.m. and the music starts about 5:30. There is no charge to just listen to the music.
