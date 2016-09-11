Members of the Picketville Chapter of the Daughter of the Republic of Texas were on hand November 5 for the 125th Year Celebration at the LBJ Ranch National Historical Park. Events included park tour, Pioneer Women performance, music by John Arthur Martinez, chuck wagon display, Texas White House tour, lunch, drawing for winner of Amelia Perry quilt, and birthday cake. The event was enjoyed by hundreds of DRT members, family, and guests.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/