Flower the Christian Clown visited Ranger Good News Club on Nov. 14, 2016. Good News Club is an after school Bible Club that meets at Ranger Elementary. We will have the Christmas Club on Dec. 12th. New students K-6 are always welcome. Permission slips are in the school office and need to be returned to the office after a parent signs it.

