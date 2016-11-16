Ranger Historical Preservation Society 21st Christmas Parade

On Friday evening, December 2, 2016 a crowd of folks, from babies in arms to young adults, parents, grandparents, and more will gather on Ranger’s downtown W. Main Street. They will be anxiously waiting for the lights of the lead vehicle coming over the hill announcing “The Parade Has Started!” State, County and City of Ranger Law Enforcement, Ranger Volunteer Fire Department along with area Fire Departments will lead the parade of entires from Ranger, area towns and counties.