Ranger Historical Preservation Society Night-time Lighted Christmas Parade Dec. 2nd

Ranger Historical Preservation Society Presents The Twenty First Annual Night-Time Lighted Christmas Parade 6:00 o’clock Friday Evening December 2, 2016 Downtown Main Street Ranger, Texas Theme- “Miracle On Main Street”

On Friday evening, December 2, 2016 a crowd of folks, from babies in arms to young adults, parents, grandparents, and more will gather on Ranger’s downtown W. Main Street. They will be anxiously waiting for the lights of the lead vehicle coming over the hill announcing “The Parade Has Started!”