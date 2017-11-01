Salt and Light Meeting To Be January 16th

There are always many events going on in our lives. We hope that you realize a larger picture of your life plans...??!! We not only need to work on our marriages, raise children, do our jobs, be a friend, & do our part in our governments... local, state & national levels. When you attend the Salt & Light Ministry meetings, you are being encouraged to pray, choose wise candidates, support the candidates, & vote. There are many things to be learned in all these areas.