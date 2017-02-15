Salt and Light Meeting Monday, February 20th

We hope you will join us Monday, February 20, 6 p. m, at Myrtle Wilks Community Center. Our special guest is going to be Angie Turner. She is a homeschool mom, married to Cameron for 30 years, a USMC Veteran and they have two children. Angie served on the Platform Committee as a speaker for the Eastland Co Convention. She was an Alternate Delegate to the GOP State Convention where she also organized the Convention of States Project Booth.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/