Solid Rock News

we will be having our

monthly Sunday dinner.

For those that like to come

early we will open at 11

a.m. and will be serving

until 2 p.m.

As usual, it will be a

buffet with two meats,

homemade mashed

potatoes and gravy, several

vegetables including

Sylvia’s “real” fried okra,

and choice of dessert

and drink. It is donation

only, so come and bring

your friends after church.

We are able to seat large

groups.