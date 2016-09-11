Theatre At Tarleton Presents Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night”

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — For its second production of the 2016-17 season, Theatre at Tarleton presents the famous Shakespearean comedy, “Twelfth Night,” a wildly improbable, hugely entertaining fantasy. The play opened Tuesday, Nov. 8, and continues each night through Nov. 12. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Theater. Admission is $10 for adults; $8 for senior citizens, students, and faculty and staff (with a valid Tarleton); and $5 for Tarleton students with ID.

