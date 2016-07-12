Westman Brings “George Washington-Providence” To Eastland County Thursday, December 8

Tea Party Patriots of Eastland County, with other county organizations, invites you to the Myrtle Wilks Community Center Auditorium Thursday, December 8, at 6:30 p.m., for a special multimedia presentation: “George Washington – Providence” by Rob Westman of Abilene. Admission is free. Several years ago Westman, reading a biography of George Washington, learned that over 270 times Washington referenced “providence” in his letters, journals and writings.